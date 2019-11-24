new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Nov 22
A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Nov 22
Greener Grass
Judy & Punch
Ophelia
I’m planning to see…
Frozen II
Them That Follow
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
After the Wedding
The Farewell
Honeyland
Marriage Story
The Report
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Sorry We Missed You
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Aeronauts
Little Monsters
Monos
Ad Astra
The Goldfinch
The Lion King
Midway