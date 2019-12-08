Quantcast
new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Dec 06

Sun Dec 08 2019, 08:00pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Dec 06

green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
Ordinary Love
red light
  
I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Lucy in the Sky
unlit light
Motherless Brooklyn


now in cinemas

green light
After the Wedding
green light
Atlantics
green light
green light
The Farewell
green light
green light
Honeyland
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
The Nightingale
green light
green light
The Report
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
green light
Shooting the Mafia
green light
Sorry We Missed You
green light
Zombieland: Double Tap
yellow light
yellow light
The Aeronauts
yellow light
Charlie’s Angels
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Judy & Punch
yellow light
yellow light
Monos
yellow light
yellow light
The Two Popes
red light
red light
red light
red light
Midway
red light




