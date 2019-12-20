Quantcast
maryann johanson, striking from a hidden base

new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Dec 19–20

Fri Dec 20 2019, 07:34pm | comments off

opening Dec 19-20

red light
Cats
red light
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


now in cinemas

green light
green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
Honeyland
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
The Nightingale
green light
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
yellow light
yellow light
The Aeronauts
yellow light
Charlie’s Angels
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Judy & Punch
yellow light
yellow light
Monos
yellow light
The Two Popes
red light
Black Christmas
red light
red light
red light




