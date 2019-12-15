new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Dec 13
A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Dec 13
Seberg
Black Christmas
Uncut Gems
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
The Current War: Director’s Cut
Dark Waters
Honey Boy
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Aeronauts
Charlie’s Angels
Little Joe
The Two Popes
Ad Astra
Knives and Skin
The Lighthouse
Midway
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Waves