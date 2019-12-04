new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Dec 02–07
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Dec 02–07
Ophelia
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
I’m planning to watch…
Light of My Life
The Sun Is Also a Star
recent releases
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
Greener Grass
Honeyland
Liyana
The Nightingale
The Report
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth
Spider-Man: Far from Home
American Woman
The Dead Don’t Die
The Elephant Queen
Sometimes Always Never
The Lion King
The Souvenir
Teen Spirit
Tell It to the Bees