Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

maryann johanson, striking from a hidden base

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Dec 16–20

Wed Dec 18 2019, 09:21pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Dec 16–20

green light
red light
Dilili in Paris
red light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Crawl
unlit light
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
unlit light
The Party’s Just Beginning


2019’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Greener Grass
green light
Liyana
green light
green light
The Nightingale
green light
The Report
green light
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth
green light
Spider-Man: Far from Home
yellow light
yellow light
The Dead Don’t Die
yellow light
yellow light
The Elephant Queen
yellow light
yellow light
Little Monsters
yellow light
Ophelia
red light
red light
red light
red light
red light
The Lion King
red light
red light
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
red light
red light
The Souvenir
red light
Tell It to the Bees
red light




Pin It on Pinterest