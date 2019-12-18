new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Dec 17–20
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Dec 17–20
The Lighthouse
Una
I’m planning to watch…
Lucy in the Sky
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
She’s Missing
To Kid or Not to Kid
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
After the Wedding
The Farewell
Good Omens
Hala
Liyana
Most Likely to Succeed
The Nightingale
The Report
Tigers Are Not Afraid
The Death of Dick Long
The Elephant Queen
Little Joe
Little Monsters
Monos
Ophelia
Paradise Hills
Ad Astra
After Class
The Goldfinch
Knives and Skin
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood