OFCS 2019 awards nominees announced

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2019 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 6, 2020.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Uncut Gems

Us

Best Animated Feature

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Director

Joon-ho Bong – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Florence Pugh – Midsommar

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Shuzhen Zhao – The Farewell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Joon-ho Bong, Jin-won Han

Us – Jordan Peele

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66) – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

1917 – Lee Smith

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

Best Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon

Best Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Us – Michael Abels

Best Debut Feature

Mati Diop – Atlantics

Melina Matsoukas – Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Best Film Not in the English Language

Atlantics

Monos

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire