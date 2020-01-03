new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 01–03
A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jan 01-03
The Gentlemen
Jojo Rabbit
I’m planning to see…
Amanda
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Honey Boy
Honeyland
Marriage Story
The Nightingale
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
The Aeronauts
Charlie’s Angels
Monos
The Two Popes
Black Christmas
Cats
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker