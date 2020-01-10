new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 10
A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jan 10
1917
Seberg
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
The Gentlemen
Honey Boy
Honeyland
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
The Aeronauts
Monos
The Two Popes
Black Christmas
Cats