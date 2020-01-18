Quantcast
new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 17

Sat Jan 18 2020, 01:45pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jan 17

green light
green light
yellow light
Bombshell
red light
Waves
unlit light
Bad Boys for Life
unlit light
Weathering with You
  
I’m planning to see…
unlit light
A Hidden Life
unlit light
Midnight Traveller


2019’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


now in cinemas

green light
green light
green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
Honeyland
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
1917
green light
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
yellow light
yellow light
The Aeronauts
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Monos
yellow light
Seberg
yellow light
The Two Popes
red light
Cats
red light
red light
red light
red light




