new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 24–25

Sun Jan 26 2020, 12:13pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jan 24-25

green light
The Personal History of David Copperfield
yellow light
red light
unlit light
The Grudge
unlit light
Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue


now in cinemas

green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
Honeyland
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
1917
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
yellow light
The Aeronauts
yellow light
Bombshell
yellow light
yellow light
Seberg
red light
Cats
red light
red light
red light
red light
red light
Waves




