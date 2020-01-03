Quantcast
maryann johanson, free spinster

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jan 03

Fri Jan 03 2020, 04:59pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Jan 03

unlit light
The Grudge


2019’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


now in cinemas

green light
green light
Clemency
green light
The Current War: Director’s Cut
green light
Dark Waters
green light
green light
green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
Just Mercy
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
Parasite
green light
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
green light
green light
Zombieland: Double Tap
yellow light
yellow light
The Aeronauts
yellow light
Charlie’s Angels
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
The Two Popes
red light
Black Christmas
red light
Cats
red light
red light
red light
The Lighthouse
red light
red light
Midway
red light
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
red light
red light
red light
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
red light
red light
red light
Waves




