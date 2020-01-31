new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jan 29–31
A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Jan 29–31
The Assistant
Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts 2020
Oscar Nominated Documentary Shorts 2020
Beanpole
Gretel & Hansel
I’m planning to see…
Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts 2020
Clemency
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
1917
Parasite
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
Bombshell
The Two Popes
Cats
Dolittle
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Waves