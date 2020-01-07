Quantcast
new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 06–11

Tue Jan 07 2020, 01:43pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jan 06–11

green light
Animals
green light
red light
Ad Astra
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
By the Grace of God
unlit light
The Mustang


recent releases

green light
green light
green light
green light
Greener Grass
green light
Liyana
green light
green light
green light
The Nightingale
green light
The Report
yellow light
yellow light
The Dead Don’t Die
yellow light
yellow light
Little Monsters
yellow light
Ophelia
yellow light
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
red light
red light
red light
red light
Dilili in Paris
red light
red light
The Informer
red light
red light
red light
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
red light




