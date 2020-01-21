Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

maryann johanson, free spinster

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 20–25

Tue Jan 21 2020, 11:41am | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jan 20–25

red light
The Goldfinch
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Judy


2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
Animals
green light
green light
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
green light
green light
The Farewell
green light
green light
green light
green light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Little Monsters
yellow light
The Operative
yellow light
Ophelia
yellow light
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
red light
Ad Astra
red light
red light
red light
Dilili in Paris
red light
The Informer
red light
red light
red light
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
red light




Pin It on Pinterest