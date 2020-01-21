new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 20–25
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 20–25
The Goldfinch
I’m planning to watch…
Judy
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Animals
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
The Farewell
Little Monsters
The Operative
Ophelia
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Ad Astra
Dilili in Paris
The Informer
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood