new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 27

Tue Jan 28 2020, 12:00pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Jan 27

green light
Greener Grass
green light
The Last Tree
green light
The Nightingale
yellow light
red light
Hotel Mumbai
red light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Ready or Not
unlit light
Tehran: City of Love


recent releases

green light
Animals
green light
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
green light
The Farewell
green light
green light
green light
green light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Little Monsters
yellow light
The Operative
yellow light
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
red light
Ad Astra
red light
red light
Dilili in Paris
red light
The Goldfinch
red light
The Informer
red light
red light




