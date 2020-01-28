new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 28
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 28
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
The Last Tree
Parasite
Postcards from the 48%
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Aeronauts
The Death of Dick Long
Little Joe
Little Monsters
Monos
Paradise Hills
The Lighthouse
Speed of Life
Una
Waves