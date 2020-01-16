The Gentlemen movie review: sufficiently advanced crime

Once upon a time — in my review of 2008’s RocknRolla — I said “Guy Ritchie would surprise us if he surprised us.” I was alluding to his then-seeming dedication to telling blackly comedic stories about modern-day London criminals. (As if that were a bad thing!) Clearly, though, this was not a steadfast dedication, given his subsequent attempts to turn a towering figure of myth into a Londoninium street rat, in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and his inexplicable (though, perhaps, bless’ed) lack of an attempt to deal with Disney’s Aladdin as the street rat he has always been in the director’s live-action remake of the cartoon musical.

All of which is to say: after further detours, with mixed results, into the worlds of Victorian consulting detectives and Cold War spies, Ritchie is, thank Christ, back on the beat of modern-day London criminals with his latest, The Gentlemen. And not only is this a downright relief — surprises are sometimes overrated — but as Ritchie ups his game with the subgenre here, the result is a hilariously sublime example of the crime comedy as a mirror on the legit world, full of sufficiently advanced crime and criminals barely indistinguishable from legitimate business and entrepreneurs, and oozing with crackling cynicism about culture and politics at large. Oh, and movies themselves come in for a snarky smackdown. Laugh until you cry, film nerds! Behold the ultimate unreliable narrator: oily, disgusting London journalist Fletcher, as gloriously embodied by Hugh Grant (Paddington 2, Florence Foster Jenkins), continuing his own recent quest to ensure that the entire planet knows that he no longer has the tiniest fuck to give to anyone re anything. The Gentlemen is all about him trying to extort a boatload of cash from drug dealer and American abroad Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey: Serenity, Gold), via his lieutenant and British lackey, Ray (Charlie Hunnam: The Lost City of Z, Crimson Peak). It seems that a London tabloid has hired Fletcher to dig up dirt on Mickey, which Fletcher has accomplished — and then some! — but Fletcher is willing to hand it all over to Mickey and Co in exchange for a very reasonable eight-figure honorarium.