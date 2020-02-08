new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Feb 07
A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Feb 07
Parasite
Dolittle
I’m planning to see…
Underwater
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
now in cinemas
Honeyland
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
1917
The Personal History of David Copperfield
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
The Aeronauts
Bombshell
Seberg
Cats
The Lighthouse
Waves