new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Feb 14

Sat Feb 15 2020, 12:02am | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Feb 14

green light
green light
green light
green light Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
green light A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
green light
unlit light
Fantasy Island
unlit light
The Photograph
unlit light
Sonic the Hedgehog
  
I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Buffaloed


now in cinemas

green light
The Assistant
green light
green light
green light
green light
Clemency
green light
green light
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
green light
green light
Marriage Story
green light
1917
green light
green light
green light
green light
Parasite
green light
green light Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
green light
green light
green light The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
yellow light
Beanpole
yellow light
Bombshell
yellow light
yellow light
Like a Boss
red light
Cats
red light
red light
Dolittle
red light
red light
red light
The Lodge
red light
red light
red light Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
red light
red light
red light
red light
red light




posted in:
movie buzz

