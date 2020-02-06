new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Feb 03–07
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 03–07
The Day Shall Come
I’m planning to watch…
A Bump Along the Way
Corpus Christi
Mr. Jones
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Animals
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
The Farewell
Greener Grass
The Last Tree
The Nightingale
The Operative
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Ad Astra
Dilili in Paris
The Goldfinch
Hotel Mumbai
The Informer