Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

maryann johanson, not crying

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 11–14

Thu Feb 13 2020, 02:22pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Feb 11–14

green light
Greener Grass
green light
green light
green light
A Simple Wedding
green light
yellow light
red light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Kindness of Strangers
unlit light
Mickey and the Bear
unlit light
The Rest of Us


2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
The Last Tree
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Parasite
green light
Postcards from the 48%
green light
Zombieland: Double Tap
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Paradise Hills
yellow light
red light
After Class
red light
red light
red light
Midway
red light
Speed of Life
red light
red light
Waves




Pin It on Pinterest