new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Mar 06

Sat Mar 07 2020, 05:43pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

opening Mar 06

green light
green light
green light
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
yellow light
unlit light
Fantasy Island


now in cinemas

green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Greed
green light
Honeyland
green light
The Invisible Man
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
green light
green light
1917
green light
Parasite
green light
The Personal History of David Copperfield
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
yellow light
Bombshell
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Little Joe
red light
Cats
red light
red light
Dolittle
red light
red light
The Lighthouse
red light
red light
red light
Waves




