new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Mar 04–06

Sun Mar 08 2020, 01:18pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Mar 04–06

green light
green light
Sorry We Missed You
yellow light
  
expanding wide
green light
  
I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Go Back to China


green light
The Assistant
green light
green light
green light
green light
Clemency
green light
green light
green light
Greed
green light
The Invisible Man
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
green light
green light
green light
1917
green light
green light
green light
Parasite
green light
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
green light
Saint Frances
green light
green light
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
yellow light
Beanpole
yellow light
Bombshell
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Premature
yellow light
red light
Dolittle
red light
red light
red light
red light
red light




