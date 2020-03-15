new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Mar 13
A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
opening Mar 13
Lost Girls
Bloodshot
The Hunt
I’m planning to see…
Lost Transmissions
Tuscaloosa
The Assistant
Clemency
Greed
The Invisible Man
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Sorry We Missed You
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
Beanpole
Bombshell
Premature
Dolittle