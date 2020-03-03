Quantcast
new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Mar 02–08

Tue Mar 03 2020, 12:06pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Mar 02–08

green light
Shooting the Mafia
green light
Sorry We Missed You
yellow light
yellow light
red light
red light
Midway
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
The Kingmaker


2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
After the Wedding
green light
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
green light
green light
green light
green light
The Farewell
green light
Farming
green light
green light
Greener Grass
green light
The Last Tree
green light
The Nightingale
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
Roma
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
green light
green light
green light
Zombieland: Double Tap
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Little Monsters
yellow light
Monos
yellow light
The Operative
yellow light
Ophelia
yellow light
red light
The Day Shall Come
red light
red light
The Goldfinch
red light
Hotel Mumbai
red light
red light




