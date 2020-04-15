Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint documentary review: still way ahead of her time

I’m not much of a fan of abstract art, but I’ve just discovered an abstract artist whose work I adore. Huge canvases in colors simultaneously delicate and bold, with motifs geometric yet also somehow natural. These are enigmatic paintings, vaguely scientific, hinting at the secret world of atoms and molecules; but also organic, suggestive of flowers and jellyfish and other beautiful oddities of flora and fauna. There is duality in these images, and wisdom. Rather miraculously, this body of work is both rational and spiritual at the same time. The whole universe seems to be contained herein, all its wonders and mysteries. I’m astonished by the beauty of these works, and deeply moved and inspired by them like I never have been before by abstract imagery.

Oddly enough, the entire world is only just discovering this artist, even though she has been dead for almost 80 years. How is that even possible? The clue is in the pronoun: she. Swedish visionary Hilma af Klint was a pioneering artist who was way ahead of her time. She didn’t merely create stunning works of abstract art: she invented abstract art. Her first abstract canvas is dated 1906, four years before Wassily Kandinsky’s, who is still generally considered the earliest abstract painter. Again, how is this possible? Because the achievements of women are regularly erased in the annals of history, which have been written by men, even when — perhaps especially when — a woman did big important groundbreaking things before a man did. This is nothing new to anyone who has been paying attention, and nothing new to feminism, which is constantly rediscovering and rehabilitating the accomplishments of women (and then has to do it again 25 years later, when the rehabilitation doesn’t stick). But it is never not wholly enraging. (See also: last year’s Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, the documentary about the person who invented narrative filmmaking, who happened to be a woman and so has been erased from history.) Anyway, herewith Beyond the Visible, the feature debut of German filmmaker Halina Dyrschka, which gives you the whole sorry yet thrilling tale of Hilma af Klint. This is the sort of documentary in which experts enthuse over extraordinary canvases and exclaim that art history is in “upheaval” and “has to be rewritten,” and yet shares their despair that that may not actually happen even though this movie is trying to do just that. I love how Dyrschka juxtaposes af Klint’s work with later, sometimes decades later, work by men considered revolutionary geniuses of conceptual, nonrepresentational art — Kandinsky, of course, who may have in fact straight up stolen from her; Albers; Klee; Mondrian; Warhol! — in a way that drips with quiet visual sarcasm, a “can you believe this shit” sort of exasperation. Dyrschka and her on-camera experts also have major side-eye for the Museum of Modern Art in New York, which has literally written the history on abstract art, and continues to insist that, you know, maybe af Klint wasn’t really all that important a voice after all?