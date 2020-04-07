Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

maryann johanson | takeaway only

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Apr 06–10

Tue Apr 07 2020, 05:32pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Apr 06–10

green light
green light
The Elephant Man (4K 40th anniversary restoration)
green light
green light
green light
red light
Black Christmas
red light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Sonic the Hedgehog
unlit light
2040


2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
After the Wedding
green light
green light
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Honey Boy
green light
The Invisible Man
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
Roma
green light
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
green light
Shooting the Mafia
green light
Sorry We Missed You
green light
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
green light
Zombieland: Double Tap
yellow light
Charlie’s Angels
yellow light
yellow light
Judy & Punch
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Monos
yellow light
Ophelia
yellow light
The Public
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Vivarium
red light
red light
red light
The Hunt
red light
The Kindness of Strangers
red light
Midway
red light




Pin It on Pinterest