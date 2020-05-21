new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, May 19–22
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from May 19–22
Lucky Grandma
The Trip to Greece
Inheritance
I’m planning to watch…
Ovid and the Art of Love
The Painter and the Thief
The Raft
Zombi Child
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Buffaloed
Bull
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
Clemency
The Current War (Director’s Cut)
Deerskin
The Flood
Greed
Greener Grass
Hope Gap
The Invisible Man
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
Rewind
South Mountain
Tigers Are Not Afraid
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
Agatha and the Truth of Murder
Beanpole
Bombshell
Little Joe
Vivarium
Cats
Clementine
Dolittle
The Hunt
The Other Lamb