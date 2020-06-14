Artemis Fowl movie review: falls foul of itself (#DisneyPlus)

A disaster of a kids’ fantasy caper; feels like it’s making up the plot as it goes. A mishmash of manufactured wonder: characters barely sketched, action seemingly setting up future Disney World rides.

What in the holy hell is this fowl mess? I’m not sure I’ve seen a movie for kids this year that is this bad at telling an engaging story about people we can care about. And I’ve seen Dolittle. And Scoob!. This is an absolute disaster of a fantasy-action-crime-comedy kiddie caper in which people are constantly saying things such as:

• “The fate of both our worlds was in the hands of young Artemis Fowl.” And yet there is categorically no sense of fundamental menace to anything at all here. •“The Aculos, which is, need I remind you, the most precious artifact in our civilization…” Because this is definitely how people talk: “The Bible, which is, need I remind you, the foundational mythology of our culture…” • “The kid’s plan was fiendishly clever,” except this movie feels like it’s making its plot up as it goes along, because we don’t know the ground rules of its invented world, and once we do learn some of them, they feel utterly arbitrary, and designed to help the plot limp along, not to create a cohesive imaginary world. Also the kid’s supposed genius seems to be about nothing else but papering over huge plot holes… at least inasmuch as I am able to parse the plot. I’m so tired. • “I’m Artemis Fowl, and I’m a criminal mastermind.” Uh, no, what? This comes at the closing of the movie, and appears to be a summing up of what is clearly intended to be an origin story for a tween hero to launch a new franchise… and I don’t understand how anything about this story is supposed to be showing 12-year-old Artemis (newcomer Ferdia Shaw) in a light so negative. I mean, yeah, he is a huge middle-school jerk, but hardly criminal. Which would appear to be a whole ’nother problem with this movie. I haven’t read the YA series this is based on, but I can read a Wikipedia synopsis, and while the books overtly posit young Fowl as a villain — as an outright villain — he is in no way that here, and in fact goes out of his way to try to arrange things so that he will not be seen as a bad guy.

I have used the expression “the mind boggles” before, and I thought I understood it, but my mind has not previously been boggled to this extreme. If you’re confused right now, I promise you that I am much more coherent than this movie is. Great ghost of Dumbledore! Artemis Fowl tromps along a tedious fantasy treadmill of secret magical worlds hidden from human eyes, and yet the fanciest flight here is the hope that this will actually fly in a way that captures the imaginations of Harry Potter fans. Maybe the books do. As I say, I have not read them. But this movie won’t. It is a mishmash of manufactured wonder in which characters are only barely sketched, moments meant to be moving land with a thud, and all the action is apparently setting up future Disney World thrill rides (and not even doing that well).

The fanciest flight here is the hope that this will actually fly in a way that captures the imaginations of Harry Potter fans. This seems unlikely.