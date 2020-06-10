new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jun 08–12
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Daily Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jun 08–12
I’m planning to watch…
Artemis Fowl
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Buffaloed
The Elephant Man (4K 40th anniversary restoration)
Guest of Honour
The High Note
Honey Boy
The Invisible Man
Jojo Rabbit
Misbehaviour
1917
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Bombshell
Jinn
Judy & Punch
Ophelia
Vivarium
Black Christmas
Cats
Dolittle
The Hunt
The Lighthouse
Waves