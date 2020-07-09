The Old Guard movie review: saving the world, one century at a time (#Netflix)

For the first time in this summer of the plague year 2020, I’m not sorry to be missing all the big loud comic-book movies we’re being bombarded with in the non-pandemic alt-timeline. I like those movies — love them, mostly, even when they’re also exhausting — but they do tend to dominate the pop-culture conversation. With them off the radar this year, there’s room to breathe for a fantastic little pulp comic-book movie like The Old Guard, debuting on Netflix on Friday.

In fact, if we are ready to reconsider the superhero tentpole dynamic, flurries of explosive movies across different franchises all vying for our attention with their ever-expanding carnivals of spectacle, The Old Guard offers a blueprint: Get smaller. Give us metahumans, yes, but with more emphasis on the human than the meta. The immortal protagonists of The Old Guard are much more engaging and empathetic as people than comic-book stories onscreen often manage. The question “What would it be like to live forever?” has been asked plenty often before, but it’s baked into the story and the characters here in a way that feels as deeply authentic as such a fantastical premise can be. There’s nothing romantic — in any sense of the word — about never dying for this crew. It’s a lot of pain and loss and rage. Here’s (partly) why: Andy (Charlize Theron: Long Shot, Gringo) — whose full name may be one classicists would recognize from history — has just about had it with the self-imposed mission of the small group of fellow immortals she leads in helping humanity as much as they can. Because, as she replies when one of them tries to cheer her up with “We can do some good”: “Have you seen the news lately? ‘Some good’ does nothing.” You think you’re full of despair about the state of the world? (And by “you,” I mean me.) Imagine having actually witnessed it getting to this state in spite of your actions to prevent it. Theron brings the badass here like she has in plenty of other popcorn movies of late — Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde — but it’s how she carries the weight of Andy’s anger, the weight of history, that sells this brilliant flick. Andy is tired.