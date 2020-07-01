Quantcast
To Kid or Not to Kid and Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth documentaries review: childfree or child-bound?

by MaryAnn Johanson

Wed Jul 01 2020, 06:36pm | 0 comments

To Kid or Not to Kid and Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth green light

MaryAnn’s quick take…
Two intimate documentaries about atypical paths to parenthood — or not — invite us to re-evaluate our assumptions, expand our thinking, and be more accommodating of the full spectrum of humanity.

To Kid or Not to Kid
female director, female screenwriter, female protagonist

Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth
female director, female screenwriter, male protagonist

To Kid or Not to Kid (2019)
green light 3.5 stars

Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (2019)
green light 3.5 stars

watch at home

To Kid or Not to Kid (2019) | directed by Maxine Trump
US/Canada release date: Nov 15 2019 | UK release date: Jun 12 2020 (VOD)

MPAA: not rated
BBFC: not rated

viewed at home on PR-supplied physical media or screening link

official site | IMDb | trailer
more reviews: Movie Review Query Engine | Rotten Tomatoes

watch at home

Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (2019) | directed by Jeanie Finlay
US/Canada release date: Jun 16 2020 (VOD) | UK release date: Aug 30 2019

MPAA: not rated
BBFC: rated 15 (strong language)

viewed at home on physical media or digital platform I paid for

official site | IMDb | trailer
more reviews: Movie Review Query Engine | Rotten Tomatoes

