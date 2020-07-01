To Kid or Not to Kid and Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth documentaries review: childfree or child-bound?

I have never wanted to have children. I’ve always known this. And now that I’m 50 years old and the possibility is behind me, I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever about not having had children. Because of all the bullshit that women who are childless by choice have to take, I need to say this: I love kids. Kids are awesome. I’m a great auntie, if I may say so myself. (I need to say this, too: It’s also okay if you’re a woman who doesn’t want kids because you don’t like kids. That sounds like a really great reason not to have kids, in fact.) I simply never felt any compulsion or desire to be a mother. There’s nothing “wrong” with me — I just wanted a different sort of life.

Over the course of my life when this matter has occasionally come up, I’ve never had any fear or shame in declaring my utter lack of interest in having babies. So I’ve heard all the infuriating comebacks, the things people say that they imagine are convincing, from “You’ll change your mind” (usually accompanied by a smug nod of conviction) to “That’s just selfish” (usually accompanied by an appalled shake of the head). The former infantilizes women and pretends that we are incapable of knowing ourselves, and the latter makes no sense at all: How can you be selfish toward people who don’t even exist? And isn’t it selfish to have kids because — as plenty of people say — they want someone who will love them unconditionally (although that isn’t automatic) or because they want someone to take care of them in old age (ditto)? Documentarian Maxine Trump — no relation to the current occupant of the White House — is somewhat more ambivalent than I am about her baby options as her documentary To Kid or Not to Kid opens… though the fact that she decided to make a movie about the flak that women who say they don’t want kids take is perhaps an indication of the way in which she was leaning. Indeed, as this profoundly intimate film shows, merely to suggest that motherhood might not be automatically at the top of a woman’s list of life goals is plenty daring, more than enough of a challenge to the status quo that the whole world considers it open season on such brazen hussies.