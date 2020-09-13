new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Sep 07
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Sep 07
Misbehaviour
Beanpole
I’m planning to watch…
Ava
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Buffaloed
Bull
Clemency
Greed
Guest of Honour
The High Note
Hope Gap
The Invisible Man
Irresistible
Jojo Rabbit
1917
The One and Only Ivan
Parasite
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
Bombshell
Judy & Punch
Little Joe
The Public
Vivarium
Cats
Dolittle
Exit Plan
The Hunt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Tue Oct 13 20.