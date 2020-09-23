new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Sep 15–25

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

I missed posting about last week’s new releases, so this post covers two weeks.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Fri Oct 23 20.