new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Oct 26–30
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Oct 26–30
One Man and His Shoes
The Painter and the Thief
Relic
The Witches
I’m planning to watch…
Spell
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Clemency
Enola Holmes
Greed
Guest of Honour
The High Note
Hope Gap
The Invisible Man
Irresistible
Jojo Rabbit
Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl
Misbehaviour
Mrs America (TV)
1917
The One and Only Ivan
Parasite
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
Beanpole
Judy & Punch
Little Joe
Vivarium
Cats
Dolittle
Exit Plan
The Hunt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Other Lamb
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Sat Nov 28 20.