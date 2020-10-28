new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Oct 28–30
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Oct 28–30
Us Kids
I’m planning to watch…
American Dharma
City Hall
Memories of Murder
Spell
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
The Audition
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
Clemency
Enola Holmes
The Glorias
Greed
Guest of Honour
The High Note
The Invisible Man
Irresistible
Jojo Rabbit
Kajillionaire
Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl
Lingua Franca
Misbehaviour
The Mole Agent
Mrs America (TV)
The One and Only Ivan
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rewind
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
A Thousand Cuts
The Grizzlies
Judy & Punch
Little Joe
Radium Girls
Vivarium
Cats
Clementine
Dolittle
Exit Plan
The Hunt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Mr. Jones
The Other Lamb
Sibyl
12 Hour Shift
The Witches
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Sat Nov 28 20.