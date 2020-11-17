Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

Mogul Mowgli movie review: Riz Ahmed goes home and goes big (#LFF2020)

Tue Nov 17 2020, 09:32pm | 0 comments

Mogul Mowgli green light

MaryAnn’s quick take…

An uneasy jolt of (pop) culture clash and assimilation angst. Unsettling and electrifying; near-nightmarish and absolutely mesmerizing. Riz Ahmed oozes sweat and rage, pride and power.
I’m “biast” (pro): love Riz Ahmed
I’m “biast” (con): nothing
(what is this about? see my critic’s minifesto)
women’s participation in this film
male director, male screenwriter, male protagonist
(learn more about this)

The political is deeply personal in Mogul Mowgli, an uneasy jolt of (pop) culture clash and assimilation angst that is equal parts unsettling and electrifying: it is near-nightmarish, verging on stream-of-consciousness, and absolutely mesmerizing.

Just as he is on the edge of real fame and financial success, Pakistani-British rapper Zed (Riz Ahmed: Venom) must quit touring and remain home in London for treatment for an urgent and terrifying medical problem. A renewed confrontation with the expectations of his immigrant parents and conventional family life erupts while hospitalized Zed contends with a rival rapper, RPG (Nabhaan Rizwan), trying to steal his thunder while Zed is sidelined. Existential anxiety and soul-deep identity crisis manifests in haunting visions and unnerving hallucinations of traditional Pakistani art and music. In the stew, too, is Zed’s tormented rap, the howling of a young man caught between multiple worlds, too Western for his parents but not Black enough for South London, either. The kick-in-the-teeth reminder of his own mortality is the final straw, and the fragile self-image Zed has constructed for himself comes crashing down around him.

Mogul Mowgli Riz Ahmed

Zed is haunted by a masked figure from his Pakistani heritage.

Ahmed — who wrote the script with director Bassam Tariq (11/8/16), making his narrative feature debut — has called this his most personal work yet, and his performance is thrilling: he oozes sweat and rage, pride and power. The dreamscape of Annika Summerson’s cinematography, oversaturated and drenched in surreality, boxes Zed in with its unexpectedly square aspect ratio. It makes for an experience that is sometimes cozy and intimate, like the snippets of home movies we glimpse of Zed’s childhood, and then turns claustrophobic, as if it is yet another curb on him. Zed’s fury — to be everything he can be, without constraint — is clearly Ahmed’s, too.

viewed during the mostly virtual 64th BFI London Film Festival, in pandemic year 2020

‘Mogul Mowgli’ is streaming in the UK on BFI Player.

Click here for my ranking of this and 2020’s other new films.


green light 5 stars

please help keep truly independent film criticism alive!
support my work at Patreon
Pledge your support now.

When you purchase or rent almost anything from Amazon US, Amazon Canada, Amazon UK, and iTunes (globally), you help support my work at Flick Filosopher. Please use my links when you’re shopping at either service. Thank you!

Mogul Mowgli (2020) | directed by Bassam Tariq
UK/Ire release: Oct 30 2020

BBFC: rated 15 (very strong language)

viewed at home on PR-supplied physical media or screening link

IMDb | trailer
more reviews: Movie Review Query Engine | Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re tempted to post a comment that resembles anything on the film review comment bingo card, please reconsider.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap