film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Nov 10–20

Fri Nov 20 2020, 03:33pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Nov 10–20

green light
Animals
green light
Antigone
green light
Coded Bias
green light
Mangrove (Small Axe)
green light
The Personal History of David Copperfield
yellow light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Born to Be
unlit light
The Broken Hearts Gallery
unlit light
Dirty God
unlit light
Echo Boomers
unlit light
I Am Greta
unlit light
Markie in Milwaukee
unlit light
Monsoon
unlit light
The Nest
unlit light
The New Mutants
unlit light
Run
unlit light
Unhinged


2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
green light
The Audition
green light
green light
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
green light
Clemency
green light
Enola Holmes
green light
green light
The Glorias
green light
Greed
green light
Guest of Honour
green light
The High Note
green light
The Invisible Man
green light
Irresistible
green light
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
Kajillionaire
green light
Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl
green light
Lingua Franca
green light
green light
green light
Misbehaviour
green light
The Mole Agent
green light
green light
The One and Only Ivan
green light
Parasite
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
green light
green light
Rewind
green light
Sorry We Missed You
green light
Summer of Mesa
green light
A Thousand Cuts
green light
green light
Us Kids
green light
yellow light
yellow light
The Grizzlies
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Judy & Punch
yellow light
Little Joe
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Possessor
yellow light
Radium Girls
yellow light
Vivarium
red light
Cats
red light
Clementine
red light
Dolittle
red light
Exit Plan
red light
The Hunt
red light
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
red light
The Informer
red light
Mr. Jones
red light
The Other Lamb
red light
red light
Sibyl
red light
Spell
red light
12 Hour Shift
red light
red light
The Witches



posted in:
dvd/vod/streaming
