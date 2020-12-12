new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Dec 08–11
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Dec 08–11
I’m planning to watch…
Alex Wheatle (Small Axe)
End of Sentence
I’m Your Woman
Koko-Di Koko-Da
Make Up
The Planters
Songbird
Wander Darkly
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wolfwalkers
2019’s films, ranked by maryann
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Ammonite
Animals
Antigone
The Audition
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
Clemency
Coded Bias
Enola Holmes
The Glorias
Greed
Guest of Honour
The High Note
The Invisible Man
Irresistible
Jojo Rabbit
Kajillionaire
Lingua Franca
Lovers Rock (Small Axe)
Misbehaviour
The Mole Agent
Mrs America (TV)
The One and Only Ivan
Parasite
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rewind
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
A Thousand Cuts
Us Kids
The Grizzlies
Judy & Punch
Little Joe
Luxor
Possessor
Radium Girls
Vivarium
Cats
Clementine
Dolittle
Exit Plan
Fatman
The Hunt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Informer
Mr. Jones
The Other Lamb
Sibyl
Spell
The Way Back (aka Finding the Way Back)
The Witches
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Tue Jan 12 21.