AWFJ 2020 EDA Awards nominees announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 04, 2021.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Screenplay, Original

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay, Adapted

First Cow – Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers

Best Documentary

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Athlete A

Crip Camp

The Painter and the Thief

Time

Best Animated Film

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

Da 5 Bloods – Kim Coleman

One Night in Miami – Kimberly Hardin

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Francine Maisler

Best Cinematography

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

One Night in Miami – Tami Reiker

Best Editing

One Night in Miami – Tariq Anwar

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Best Non-English-Language Film

Another Round

Beanpole

The Mole Agent

The Painted Bird

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Woman Screenwriter

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Animated Female

“22” (Tina Fey) – Soul

“Mebh Óg MacTíre” (Eva Whittaker) – Wolfwalkers

“Robyn Goodfellowe” (Honor Kneafsey) – Wolfwalkers

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

• all female heads of film festivals who successfully transitioned from live to online events to sustain festival culture through the pandemic

• all indie female writers and directors who normalized abortion as a vital element in the cultural conversation in films such as Saint Frances, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Sister of the Groom, Once Upon a River, The Glorias, and others

• Emerald Fennell for creating a film (Promising Young Woman) that forces empathy to put an end to the toxic sexist rape culture pervasive through modern history

• Sophia Loren for a brilliant comeback at age 86 in The Life Ahead, the latest in her record-setting career. Loren won a Best Actress Oscar in 1962 for Two Women and was the first actor to win for a foreign language movie. She was also nominated in 1965 for Marriage Italian Style. If she’s nominated in 2021, it will be a 56-year span between her two most recent nominations – the current record is held by Henry Fonda, who had a 41-year gap between nominations.

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Tsai Chin – Lucky Grandma

Sophia Loren – The Life Ahead

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang (23 years) – The Burnt Orange Heresy

Riley Keough and Jason Clarke (20 years) – The Devil All the Time

Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance (39 years), and Seyfried and Gary Oldman (27 years) – Mank

Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh (30 years) – Tenet

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Rose Byrne – Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss

Katie Holmes – The Secret: Dare to Dream

Uma Thurman – The War with Grandpa

Most Daring Performance Award

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Haley Bennett – Swallow

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

The Croods: A New Age

Dolittle

Rebecca