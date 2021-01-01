AWFJ 2020 EDA Awards nominees announced
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 04, 2021.
And the nominees are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Screenplay, Original
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Best Screenplay, Adapted
First Cow – Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
Best Documentary
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Athlete A
Crip Camp
The Painter and the Thief
Time
Best Animated Film
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
Da 5 Bloods – Kim Coleman
One Night in Miami – Kimberly Hardin
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Francine Maisler
Best Cinematography
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
One Night in Miami – Tami Reiker
Best Editing
One Night in Miami – Tariq Anwar
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Best Non-English-Language Film
Another Round
Beanpole
The Mole Agent
The Painted Bird
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor women only.
Best Woman Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Woman Screenwriter
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Animated Female
“22” (Tina Fey) – Soul
“Mebh Óg MacTíre” (Eva Whittaker) – Wolfwalkers
“Robyn Goodfellowe” (Honor Kneafsey) – Wolfwalkers
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
• all female heads of film festivals who successfully transitioned from live to online events to sustain festival culture through the pandemic
• all indie female writers and directors who normalized abortion as a vital element in the cultural conversation in films such as Saint Frances, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Sister of the Groom, Once Upon a River, The Glorias, and others
• Emerald Fennell for creating a film (Promising Young Woman) that forces empathy to put an end to the toxic sexist rape culture pervasive through modern history
• Sophia Loren for a brilliant comeback at age 86 in The Life Ahead, the latest in her record-setting career. Loren won a Best Actress Oscar in 1962 for Two Women and was the first actor to win for a foreign language movie. She was also nominated in 1965 for Marriage Italian Style. If she’s nominated in 2021, it will be a 56-year span between her two most recent nominations – the current record is held by Henry Fonda, who had a 41-year gap between nominations.
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for defying ageism
Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman
Tsai Chin – Lucky Grandma
Sophia Loren – The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang (23 years) – The Burnt Orange Heresy
Riley Keough and Jason Clarke (20 years) – The Devil All the Time
Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance (39 years), and Seyfried and Gary Oldman (27 years) – Mank
Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh (30 years) – Tenet
She Deserves A New Agent Award
Rose Byrne – Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss
Katie Holmes – The Secret: Dare to Dream
Uma Thurman – The War with Grandpa
Most Daring Performance Award
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Haley Bennett – Swallow
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
The Croods: A New Age
Dolittle
Rebecca
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
• Shia LeBoeuf for his ongoing abusive behavior
• Christopher Nolan for insisting that Tenet be screened exclusively in theaters during a pandemic
• Dallas Sonnier and Adam Donaghey at Cinestate for sexual harassment, abuse, and coverup
