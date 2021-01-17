new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 05–15
A simple listing of new releases and other stuff currently available.
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Jan 05–15
Herself
My Rembrandt
One Night in Miami…
Promising Young Woman
A Thousand Cuts
Pieces of a Woman
12 Hour Shift
I’m planning to watch…
The Dissident
Fatale
Locked Down
Love Sarah
MLK/FBI
News of the World
Once Upon a River
A Stone in the Water
Synchronic
recent releases
Ammonite
Animals
Another Round
Antigone
The Audition
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
Clemency
Coded Bias
Enola Holmes
The Glorias
Greed
Guest of Honour
The High Note
The Invisible Man
Irresistible
Jojo Rabbit
Kajillionaire
Lingua Franca
Lovers Rock (Small Axe)
Misbehaviour
The Mole Agent
Mrs America (TV)
The One and Only Ivan
Parasite
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rewind
Sorry We Missed You
Summer of Mesa
A Thousand Cuts
Us Kids
Wolfwalkers
Yellow Rose
The Grizzlies
Judy & Punch
Little Joe
Luxor
The Midnight Sky
Possessor
Radium Girls
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Vivarium
Antebellum
Cats
Clementine
Dolittle
Exit Plan
Fatman
The Hunt
Hunter Hunter
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Informer
Modern Persuasion
Mr. Jones
The Other Lamb
Spell
Tenet
The Way Back (aka Finding the Way Back)
Wild Mountain Thyme
The Witches
