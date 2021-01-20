OFCS 2020 awards nominees announced

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 25, 2021.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman – The Father

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapated Screenplay

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Best Editing

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Nomadland

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Mank

Nomadland

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Soul

Tenet

Best Debut Feature

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Bacurau

Collective

La Llorona

Minari