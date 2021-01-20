OFCS 2020 awards nominees announced
The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 25, 2021.
And the nominees are:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Wolf House
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman – The Father
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Da 5 Bloods
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapated Screenplay
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Best Editing
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Nomadland
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
Mank
Nomadland
Tenet
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
Soul
Tenet
Best Debut Feature
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
La Llorona
Minari
Best Documentary
Boys State
Collective
Dick Johnson Is Dead
The Painter and the Thief
Time
