Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 02–05

Fri Feb 05 2021, 09:42pm | comments off

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Feb 02–05

green light
Two of Us
yellow light
A Glitch in the Matrix
yellow light
  
I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Apollo 11: Quarantine
unlit light
Bliss
unlit light
Body Swap
unlit light
Falling
unlit light
Little Fish
unlit light
Rams
unlit light
The Reckoning
unlit light
The Wanting Mare


2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann

all reviews, 1997–today


recent releases

green light
Ammonite
green light
Animals
green light
Another Round
green light
Antigone
green light
green light
The Chambermaid (La Camarista)
green light
Clemency
green light
Coded Bias
green light
green light
green light
The Glorias
green light
Greed
green light
green light
Herself
green light
The High Note
green light
Identifying Features
green light
The Invisible Man
green light
Irresistible
green light
Jojo Rabbit
green light
Kajillionaire
green light
Lovers Rock (Small Axe)
green light
green light
Misbehaviour
green light
green light
The Mole Agent
green light
green light
My Rembrandt
green light
One Night in Miami…
green light
Parasite
green light
The Personal History of David Copperfield
green light
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
green light
Promising Young Woman
green light
green light
green light
Sorry We Missed You
green light
Summer of Mesa
green light
A Thousand Cuts
green light
True Mothers
green light
Us Kids
green light
Wolfwalkers
green light
green light
Yellow Rose
yellow light
yellow light
yellow light
Judy & Punch
yellow light
yellow light
Luxor
yellow light
The Midnight Sky
yellow light
Pieces of a Woman
yellow light
Possessor
yellow light
Radium Girls
yellow light
The Trial of the Chicago 7
red light
Antebellum
red light
Cats
red light
Fatale
red light
Fatman
red light
The Hunt
red light
Hunter Hunter
red light
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
red light
Modern Persuasion
red light
red light
The Other Lamb
red light
red light
red light
red light
12 Hour Shift
red light
The Way Back (aka Finding the Way Back)
red light
Wild Mountain Thyme
red light
The Witches



This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Fri Mar 05 21.


posted in:
dvd/vod/streaming
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap