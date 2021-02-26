new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Feb 26
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Feb 26
’Til Kingdom Come
Minari
I’m planning to watch…
Tom and Jerry
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
Ammonite
Another Round
Antigone
Coded Bias
Herself
Identifying Features
Judas and the Black Messiah
Kajillionaire
Misbehaviour
The Mole Agent
My Rembrandt
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Promising Young Woman
Supernova
Test Pattern
True Mothers
Two of Us
Wolfwalkers
Yellow Rose
A Glitch in the Matrix
Little Fish
Luxor
The Midnight Sky
Pieces of a Woman
Possessor
Radium Girls
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Antebellum
Bliss
Fatale
Hunter Hunter
The Informer
Modern Persuasion
12 Hour Shift
Wild Mountain Thyme
The Witches
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Fri Mar 26 21.