new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Mar 07–12
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Mar 07–12
The Glorias
Judas and the Black Messiah
Little Things
I’m planning to watch…
Captive State
Cherry
Locked Down
Own the Room
Wander Darkly
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
It’s a Sin
Kajillionaire
The Mole Agent
Moxie
One Night in Miami…
The Painter and the Thief
Raya and the Last Dragon
Two of Us
Wolfwalkers
Yellow Rose
A Glitch in the Matrix
Luxor
The Midnight Sky
Pieces of a Woman
Possessor
Radium Girls
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bliss
Clementine
Modern Persuasion
Spell
12 Hour Shift
The Witches
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Mon Apr 12 21.