new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Mar 22–26
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Mar 22–26
Ammonite
Soul
Violation
I’m planning to watch…
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Six Minutes to Midnight
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
2020’s films, ranked by maryann
2021’s films, ranked by maryann
all reviews, 1997–today
recent releases
The Glorias
It’s a Sin
Judas and the Black Messiah
Kajillionaire
The Mole Agent
Moxie
One Night in Miami…
Own the Room
The Painter and the Thief
Two of Us
Wolfwalkers
Yellow Rose
A Glitch in the Matrix
The Midnight Sky
Pieces of a Woman
Possessor
Radium Girls
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bliss
Clementine
Little Things
Modern Persuasion
Spell
12 Hour Shift
The Witches
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm (UK time) on Wed Apr 28 21.