the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards (the Oscars for 2020’s films) have been announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — of which I am, alas, not a member — today announced the nominees for its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for as many of the rest as I can manage.

The Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25th. As soon as possible, as soon as I’ve seen as many of the nominees as I can get access to (I have already seen quite a few), I’ll post my predictions of the winners.

Check out my still ongoing, not yet completed ranking of 2020’s films, and my barely begun ranking of 2021’s films (some of which are included among these nominees because of the extended Oscars eligibility period).

(See the Academy’s site at Oscars.org and ABC’s site at Oscars.com for your further Oscar needs.)

Best Picture

[ ] The Father

[ ] Judas and the Black Messiah

[ ] Mank

[ ] Minari

[ ] Nomadland

[ ] Promising Young Woman

[ ] Sound of Metal

[ ] The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

[ ] Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

[ ] David Fincher – Mank

[ ] Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

[ ] Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

[ ] Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

[ ] Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

[ ] Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

[ ] Anthony Hopkins – The Father

[ ] Gary Oldman – Mank

[ ] Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

[ ] Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

[ ] Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday

[ ] Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

[ ] Frances McDormand – Nomadland

[ ] Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

[ ] Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

[ ] Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

[ ] Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

[ ] Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

[ ] Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

[ ] Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

[ ] Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

[ ] Olivia Colman – The Father

[ ] Amanda Seyfried – Mank

[ ] Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

Best Animated Feature Film

[ ] Onward

[ ] Over the Moon

[ ] A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

[ ] Soul

[ ] Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film

[ ] Another Round (Denmark)

[ ] Better Days (Hong Kong)

[ ] Collective (Romania)

[ ] The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

[ ] Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Feature

[ ] Collective

[ ] Crip Camp

[ ] The Mole Agent

[ ] My Octopus Teacher

[ ] Time

Best Adapted Screenplay

[ ] Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

[ ] The Father

[ ] Nomadland

[ ] One Night in Miami

[ ] The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

[ ] Judas and the Black Messiah

[ ] Minari

[ ] Promising Young Woman

[ ] Sound of Metal

[ ] The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

[ ] Judas and the Black Messiah

[ ] Mank

[ ] News of the World

[ ] Nomadland

[ ] The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

[ ] Emma.

[ ] Mank

[ ] Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

[ ] Mulan

[ ] Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

[ ] The Father

[ ] Nomadland

[ ] Promising Young Woman

[ ] Sound of Metal

[ ] The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Short Film

[ ] “Burrow”

[ ] “Genius Loci”

[ ] “If Anything Happens I Love You”

[ ] “Opera”

[ ] “Yes-People”

Best Live-Action Short Film

[ ] “Feeling Through”

[ ] “The Letter Room”

[ ] “The Present”

[ ] “Two Distant Strangers”

[ ] “White Eye”

Best Documentary Short Subject

[ ] “Colette”

[ ] “A Concerto Is a Conversation”

[ ] “Do Not Split”

[ ] “Hunger Ward”

[ ] “A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Original Song

[ ] “Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

[ ] “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

[ ] “Húsavík” – Eurovision Song Contest

[ ] “Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

[ ] “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

Best Original Score

[ ] Da 5 Bloods

[ ] Mank

[ ] Minari

[ ] News of the World

[ ] Soul

Best Sound

[ ] Greyhound

[ ] Mank

[ ] News of the World

[ ] Soul

[ ] Sound of Metal

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

[ ] Emma.

[ ] Hillbilly Elegy

[ ] Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

[ ] Mank

[ ] Pinocchio

Best Production Design

[ ] The Father

[ ] Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

[ ] Mank

[ ] News of the World

[ ] Tenet