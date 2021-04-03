hidden gems from Amazon Prime, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu

Look, we’ve all been there. You spend two hours surfing the menus at Netflix or Amazon Prime, trying to decide what to watch, and eventually just give up because the options are so overwhelming. No more! Let me point you toward some hidden gems so you can jump right into watching something that’s guaranteed to be good. Heck, you might save so much time, you’ll be able to sneak in two films in an evening.

Up for some based-on-fact stories about fascinating women? The Sapphires is a rowdy, feel-good Australian film about a girl singing group that travels to Vietnam to entertain American soldiers in the late 1960s; it’s bursting with joie de vivre and great music. Or check out Miss Potter, in which Renee Zellweger’s Beatrix Potter teams up with Ewan McGregor’s bookseller, and the pair of affable oddballs fall in love while publishing her “bunny book.” Both movies are delightfully lighthearted about the serious business of women making their way in a world made for men.

…

This essay is for Patreon patrons [read it at Patreon] and Substack subscribers [read it at Substack] only.

Read a free sample of what you can expect from this content:

• documentaries for understanding how we got President Trump, and for ensuring we never get him or his like again